Cheviot Company standalone net profit declines 6.10% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 18.06% to Rs 102.85 croreNet profit of Cheviot Company declined 6.10% to Rs 18.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 18.06% to Rs 102.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 125.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales102.85125.52 -18 OPM %10.0412.05 -PBDT26.6126.12 2 PBT24.9724.38 2 NP18.4819.68 -6
