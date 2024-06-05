Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 179.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
Sales rise 10.99% to Rs 5653.69 crore
Net loss of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reported to Rs 179.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 136.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.99% to Rs 5653.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5093.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 79.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1132.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.52% to Rs 22273.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19116.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5653.695093.68 11 22273.8919116.41 17 OPM %0.8110.17 -4.64-1.32 - PBDT-24.74351.12 PL 696.67-521.14 LP PBT-179.11179.17 PL 79.20-1082.48 LP NP-179.11136.24 PL 79.20-1132.72 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution Co reports standalone net profit of Rs 88.72 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Tata Power's step-down subsidiary commissions battery energy storage project in Chhattisgarh

GE Power gains after bagging purchase orders from BALCO, NPCIL

Niyogin Fintech rises GTV rises by 90% YoY in Q4 FY24; AUM at Rs 179 crore

Kansai Nerolac records 8% YoY rise in Q4 PAT; EBIDTA at Rs 179 crore

Patel KNR Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 5160.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Soni Medicare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.89 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ishwarshakti Holdings &amp; Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Credo Brands Marketing consolidated net profit declines 67.39% in the March 2024 quarter

INR Settles Higher Amid Strong Buying In Equities

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesLok Sabha Elections Winners ListRahul GandhiGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon