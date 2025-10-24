Friday, October 24, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark index climb 0.71%

China benchmark index climb 0.71%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks rose on Friday ahead of pivotal talks between the United States and China in Malaysia to avert trade war escalation.

Beijing and Washington "can totally find ways to resolve each other's concerns", the Chinese commerce minister said after the White House confirmed plans for President Donald Trump to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping next week.

Investors also reacted to upbeat earnings results from U.S. chipmaker Intel and looked ahead to the release of the delayed inflation report from the U.S. later in the day for direction.

China's Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.71 percent to 3,950.31 as investors braced for earnings from banking mainstays and industrial leaders.

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed 0.74 percent higher at 26,160.15, with technology stocks leading the surge after China outlined a new five-year strategy to strengthen technological self-reliance and boost domestic demand.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

J&K's first Rajya Sabha polls post-article 370 abrogation show NC-led alliance in strong position

J&K's first Rajya Sabha polls post-article 370 abrogation show NC-led alliance in strong position

Vakrangee gains after Q2 PAT leaps five-fold to Rs 3 cr

Vakrangee gains after Q2 PAT leaps five-fold to Rs 3 cr

ITC Hotels Q2 PAT spurts 74% YoY to Rs 133 cr

ITC Hotels Q2 PAT spurts 74% YoY to Rs 133 cr

South India Paper Mills soars after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

South India Paper Mills soars after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon