Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

NSE India VIX slipped 1.21% to 11.59.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,814.30, a premium of 19.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,795.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index declined 96.25 points or 0.37% to 25,795.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.21% to 11.59.

Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

J&K's first Rajya Sabha polls post-article 370 abrogation show NC-led alliance in strong position

Vakrangee gains after Q2 PAT leaps five-fold to Rs 3 cr

ITC Hotels Q2 PAT spurts 74% YoY to Rs 133 cr

South India Paper Mills soars after reporting turnaround Q2 numbers

RBI planning to mandate Unique Transaction Identifier for over-the-counter derivative transactions

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

