China's Shanghai Composite Index ends flat

China's Shanghai Composite Index ends flat

Image

Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 5:50 PM IST
Sentiment in Asian markets remain mixed as markets brace for the year-end. Market spotlight remains on the minutes of the FOMC scheduled for release on Tuesday afternoon. Investors also focused on the geopolitical developments related to China, the Middle East as well as the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

China's Shanghai Composite Index closed on a flat note at 3,965.12, snapping a nine-day winning streak. The day's trading ranged between 3,947.42 and 3,979.99. The Shenzhen Component Index closed at 13,604.07, gaining 0.50 percent from the previous close of 13,537.10.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

