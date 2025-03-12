Wednesday, March 12, 2025 | 02:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.23%

China's Shanghai Composite index slips 0.23%

Image

Last Updated : Mar 12 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Wednesday despite U.S. President playing down fears of a recession and Ukraine endorsing a U.S. proposal for a 30-day ceasefire with Russia.

Tariff uncertainties kept investors on edge as Trump's increased tariffs on all U.S. steel and aluminum imports took effect and the European Union said it will impose counter tariffs on 26 billion euros ($28 billion) worth of U.S. goods from next month.

Meanwhile, Trump reversed course on a pledge to double tariffs on steel and aluminum from Canada to 50 percent, minutes after the Canadian province of Ontario backed off its plans for a 25 percent surcharge on electricity.

 

The dollar weakened against its major peers ahead of the release of key U.S. consumer inflation reading later in the day. Gold was marginally lower while oil prices edged higher on dollar weakness.

China's Shanghai Composite index slid 0.23 percent to 3,371.92 after a choppy session. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.76 percent to 23,600.31, extending declines for a fourth day.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TechNVision Ventures jumps 27% in six days

TechNVision Ventures jumps 27% in six days

Volumes soar at Gujarat State Petronet Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Gujarat State Petronet Ltd counter

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

SEPC executes framework agreement for infrastructure works in Saudi Arabia

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Empagliflozin in India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals launches Empagliflozin in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 12 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayReliance Jio Starlink India PartnershipSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Bank Share Crisis ExplainedParliament Budget Session LIVEAssam Police Constable Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon