Monday, January 05, 2026 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China's Shanghai Composite index surged 1.38%

China's Shanghai Composite index surged 1.38%

Image

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 4:31 PM IST
Asian stocks advanced on Monday despite rising geopolitical tensions and concerns over sluggish demand in China.

Investors also shrugged off U.S.-Venezuela tensions and shifted focus to upcoming U.S. economic data that could influence Federal Reserve policy.

U.S. 10-year bond yields were steady ahead of December's jobs report along with JOLTS and ADP employment figures, ISM PMIs, and the Michigan consumer confidence survey results due this week.

Oil prices fell after OPEC+ decided to keep output unchanged through the first three months of the year.

China's Shanghai Composite index surged 1.38 percent to 4,023.42 despite fresh signs of slowing business growth. A private sector survey showed today that China's services activity expanded at its slowest pace in six months in December.

 

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index finished marginally higher at 26,347.24 after a choppy session. SMIC shares gained 1.9 percent after the China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund (ICF) raised its stake in the chipmaker.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sensex settles 322 pts lower; Nifty ends near 26,250 mark; VIX rallies 6.05%

Sensex settles 322 pts lower; Nifty ends near 26,250 mark; VIX rallies 6.05%

Euro speculative net longs climb to two and half year high

Euro speculative net longs climb to two and half year high

Baazar Style Retail posts 13% YoY rise in Q3 standalone revenue

Baazar Style Retail posts 13% YoY rise in Q3 standalone revenue

IDBI Bank Q3 total business grows 12% YoY

IDBI Bank Q3 total business grows 12% YoY

Nykaa gains on upper mid-twenties revenue growth guidance in Q3 FY26

Nykaa gains on upper mid-twenties revenue growth guidance in Q3 FY26

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 4:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDelhi Lok Adalat 2026 DateSamsung 130 inch Micro RGB TVUS Attacks Venezuela Imapact on MarketTrump Immigration Welfare ListPC Jeweller Share PriceAutism Myths and FactsModern Diagnostic IPOLIC Revival Campaign 2026
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TRENDING NEWS
CALCULATORS
QUICK LINKS
TOP SECTIONS
Copyrights © 2026 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon