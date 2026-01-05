Monday, January 05, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nykaa gains on upper mid-twenties revenue growth guidance in Q3 FY26

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) rose 1.95% to Rs 269.90 after the firm projected consolidated net revenue growth at the upper end of mid-twenties in Q3 FY26, supported by a recovery in fashion segment and continued strength in the beauty vertical.

The companys consolidated gross merchandise value (GMV) and net sales value (NSV) growth expected to be in late twenties in Q3 FY2026.

Nykaas beauty vertical is expected to deliver accelerated NSV growth of late twenties, highest in the past 6 quarters. This stellar growth comes in a seasonally strong quarter, making it the largest quarter till date in terms of absolute scale.

 

The outperformance of House of Nykaa brands, the success of Pink Friday sale as well as robust new customer acquisition contributed to the superior performance. As a result, beauty verticals net revenue growth is expected to be in the upper end of mid-twenties.

The fashion vertical is expected to continue its revived growth trajectory with NSV growth of mid-twenties in Q3 FY2026. Net revenue growth for the fashion vertical is expected to be in late teens in Q3 FY2026, lower than NSV growth primarily due to subdued content and marketing income and ongoing channel optimization of fashion owned brands.

FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa) journey began in 2012 as a digital-first, consumer tech beauty company. It has expanded its offerings to include fashion and B2B, launching platforms such as Nykaa Fashion, Nykaa Man, and Nykaa Superstore.

The companys consolidated net profit soared 242.9% to Rs 34.43 crore on 25.1% increase in net sales to Rs 2,345.98 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

