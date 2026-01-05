Monday, January 05, 2026 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IDBI Bank Q3 total business grows 12% YoY

Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 3:50 PM IST

IDBI Bank announced that its total business increased 12% to Rs 5,46,634 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 4,89,245 crore in Q3 FY25.

On a sequential basis, the banks total business rose 2.41%.

The bank's total deposits stood at Rs 3,07,828 crore in Q3 FY26, recording a 9% YoY growth and a 1.42% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) increase.

During the quarter, net advances stood at Rs 2,38,806 crore, registering a growth of 15% YoY and 3.72% QoQ. CASA deposits were at Rs 1,35,630 crore, up 4% YoY but down 2.44% QoQ.

IDBI Bank is engaged in the business of monetary intermediation of commercial banks, saving banks, postal savings banks, and discount houses.

 

The banks standalone net profit jumped 97.5% to Rs 3,627.36 crore on a 9.6% rise in total income to Rs 9,593.64 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter slipped 3.61% to Rs 110.70 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Nykaa gains on upper mid-twenties revenue growth guidance in Q3 FY26

New Consolidated Construction Company receives LoA for Lodha Alibaug

Trishakti Industries secures domestic contract from Reliance Industries

AVG Logistics climbs on green supply chain partnership with Nestle India, Ashok Leyland

Sapphire Foods India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 3:33 PM IST

