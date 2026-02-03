Tuesday, February 03, 2026 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 4.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 854.63 crore

Net profit of Action Construction Equipment rose 4.24% to Rs 116.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 111.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 854.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 875.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales854.63875.11 -2 OPM %15.1815.41 -PBDT160.80156.66 3 PBT151.88149.49 2 NP116.41111.68 4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sangam Finserv standalone net profit declines 64.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Sangam Finserv standalone net profit declines 64.36% in the December 2025 quarter

Veronica Production reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Veronica Production reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Abans Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Abans Finance Pvt reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DE Nora India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

DE Nora India reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.57 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit declines 9.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Castrol India standalone net profit declines 9.85% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 5:32 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNew Baggage Rules 2026Gold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Result TodayBharti Airtel Q3 Results PreviewAdani Group ShareIndia US Trade Deal ExplainedVivo X200T ReviewPersonal Finance