Friday, October 10, 2025 | 05:07 PM IST
Chinese markets end lower, benchmark down 0.94%

Chinese markets end lower, benchmark down 0.94%

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Asian stocks fell broadly on Friday as investors booked some profits in the technology sector following warnings of stretched valuations.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Bank of England (BOE) have both cautioned about the potential for a collapse mirroring the dotcom bubble.

Chinese markets ended lower amid intensifying trade tensions with the United States.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite index fell 0.94 percent to 3,897.03 as China imposed broad restrictions on rare earth exports and the Trump administration proposed banning Chinese airlines from flying over Russia on U.S. routes. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index slumped 1.73 percent to 26,290.32.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

