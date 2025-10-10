Friday, October 10, 2025 | 10:37 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / WeWork India Management dips on market debut

WeWork India Management dips on market debut

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Shares of WeWork India Management were currently trading at Rs 640.20 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a discount of 1.20% as compared with the issue price of Rs 648.

The stock was listed at Rs 646.50, a slight 0.23% discount to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 649.45 and a low of 615. On the BSE, over 2.60 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of WeWork India Management was subscribed 1.15 times. The issue opened for bidding on 3 October 2025 and it closed on 7 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 615 and 648 per share.

 

The issue comprised only the offer for sale of up to 46,296,296 equity shares of Rs 10 face value, comprising the sale of 3,54,02,790 equity shares by Embassy Buildcon (the promoter selling shareholder) and 1,08,93,506 equity shares by 1 Ariel Way Tenant (a wholly owned subsidiary of WeWork International), the investor selling shareholders.

The object of the issue is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges apart from the offer to exit for investor-selling shareholders. Post issue 1 Ariel Way Tenant, the investor selling shareholders will have a 15.32% stake.

Also Read

World Mental Health Day 2025

197 million Indians need mental health support. Here's what's missing

smartphone manufacturing

Behind the electronics surprise: India's path to $500 billion by 2030premium

Ferrari

Ferrari's shift towards electric supercars gets off to rocky start

Stock Market LIVE Updates, October 10, 2025

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 290pts, Nifty near 25,250; PSBs, realty stocks gain, metal dips

f-16 jets, pakistan

US Embassy denies reports of new AMRAAM missile supply to Pakistan

WeWork India Management, majority owned and promoted by Embassy Group, is a leading premium flexible workspace operator in India with a portfolio of 114077 desks across 68 operational centers with an aggregate leasable area of 7.67 million square feet (msft) as of June 30, 2025. The company is the exclusive licensee of the WeWork (a global flexible workspace operator) brand in India.

The company offers a comprehensive mix of flexible workspace solutions, including a mix of custom-designed buildings, floors, and offices; enterprise office suites; customized managed offices; private offices; co-working spaces; and hybrid digital solutions.

In terms of industry-wise revenue mix, about 35.42%/34.22% is from technology, 15.18%/16.92% from finance, 9.89%/9.31% from professional services, and 7.45%/7.13% from media for the quarter ended Jun 2025 and FY25, respectively. Contribution to net membership fees from international clients was 65.93% and 63.44% in the quarter ended Jun 2025 and FY25, respectively.

Ahead of the IPO, WeWork India Management, on 1 October 2025, raised Rs 1,348 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 2.08 crore shares at Rs 129 each to 67 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 14.10 crore and sales of Rs 535.31 crore for the six months ended on 30th June 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Elxsi slides as Q2 PAT tanks 33% to Rs 155 crore

Tata Elxsi slides as Q2 PAT tanks 33% to Rs 155 crore

Kolte Patil Developers acquires 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune

Kolte Patil Developers acquires 7.5-acre land parcel in Bhugaon, Pune

SpiceJet kicks off its fleet ramp-up with three new aircraft

SpiceJet kicks off its fleet ramp-up with three new aircraft

Subex soars on bagging Netherlands telecom contract

Subex soars on bagging Netherlands telecom contract

Jubilant HollisterStier expands its sterile injectable manufacturing capacity at Spokane unit in the US

Jubilant HollisterStier expands its sterile injectable manufacturing capacity at Spokane unit in the US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayRealme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Limited EditionReligare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultKantara Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon