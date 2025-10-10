Friday, October 10, 2025 | 04:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Elecon Engineering Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Graphite India Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 October 2025.

Astra Microwave Products Ltd, Hindustan Copper Ltd, Graphite India Ltd and HEG Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 October 2025.

Elecon Engineering Company Ltd tumbled 8.05% to Rs 556 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.81 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 34379 shares in the past one month.

 

Astra Microwave Products Ltd lost 6.08% to Rs 1092.35. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 59561 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Copper Ltd crashed 4.94% to Rs 346.15. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.25 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Also Read

India vs West Indies 2nd Test

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Jaiswal's majestic ton powers India to 318-2 on Day 1

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 1: Jaiswal gets to 150 runs; WI take 2nd new ball

asian paints

Asian Paints moves Supreme Court against CCI probe into Grasim casepremium

France vs Azerbaijan

France vs Azerbaijan FIFA World Cup qualifier live match time and streaming

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Relaxation of risk weights unlikely to spur growth in absence of demandpremium

Graphite India Ltd pared 4.31% to Rs 565. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.09 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82328 shares in the past one month.

HEG Ltd fell 4.16% to Rs 514. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 70971 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 61753 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

WeWork India Management dips on market debut

WeWork India Management dips on market debut

Indices extend gains for 2nd day; PSU Bank shares climb

Indices extend gains for 2nd day; PSU Bank shares climb

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 27.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit rises 27.21% in the September 2025 quarter

Oswal Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Oswal Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.99 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayYouTube Second Chance ProgramWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon