Nifty July futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 5:05 PM IST
The NSE's India VIX rallied 3.36% to 14.19.
The Nifty July 2024 futures closed at 24,622.05, a premium of 35.35 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,586.70 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 gained 84.55 points or 0.35% to 24,586.70.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rallied 3.36% to 14.19.
State Bank of India, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The July 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 25 July 2024.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

