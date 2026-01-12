Monday, January 12, 2026 | 05:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Monarch Networth Capital to invest Rs 59 cr in Monarch Networth Asset Management

Monarch Networth Capital to invest Rs 59 cr in Monarch Networth Asset Management

Last Updated : Jan 12 2026 | 5:32 PM IST
Monarch Networth Capital at their Meeting held on 12 January2026, has approved investment in the equity shares of Monarch Networth Asset Management, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 59 crore by way of subscription to rights issue up to 1,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, at an issue price of Rs. 59 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 49 per share).

First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:31 PM IST

