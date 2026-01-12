Monarch Networth Capital to invest Rs 59 cr in Monarch Networth Asset Management
Monarch Networth Capital at their Meeting held on 12 January2026, has approved investment in the equity shares of Monarch Networth Asset Management, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, up to an amount not exceeding Rs. 59 crore by way of subscription to rights issue up to 1,00,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10 each, at an issue price of Rs. 59 per equity share (including a premium of Rs. 49 per share).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 12 2026 | 5:31 PM IST