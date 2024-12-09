Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chinese markets retreat after weak inflation data

Chinese markets retreat after weak inflation data

Image

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks retreated on Monday, as Chinese inflation data signaled continued demand weakness and political turmoil continued in South Korea after President Yoon survived impeachment.

Japanese markets outperformed to end slightly higher after Q3 GDP was revised higher, testing bets on a December Bank of Japan rate hike.

The U.S. started the week on a firm note as Syrian rebels seized the capital Damascus unopposed on Sunday in historic turn of events, bringing an abrupt end to President Bashar al-Assad's 13-year rule and the six-decade-long dominance of the Assad family.

Oil and gold prices edged higher in Asian trading due to rising tensions in the Middle East.

 

China's Shanghai Composite index finished marginally lower at 3,402.53 as weak inflation readings underscored the need for more drastic stimulus measures. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 2.76 percent at 20,414.09 after a late surge.

China's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly to a five-month low in November and producer prices decreased for the 26th consecutive month, suggesting that the sequence of stimulus measures initiated by Beijing had limited impact on reviving domestic demand.

The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 0.2 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics reported Monday. Producer prices fell 2.5 percent on a yearly basis but slower than the 2.9 percent decrease posted in the previous month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

BYD

China's BYD on track to top 2024 sales goal and outsell Ford, Honda

trade deal

India, Australia outline path for early conclusion of comprehensive FTA

Air India

Tata Group-owned Air India places an order with Airbus for 100 planes

PM Modi in Rajasthan

Rising Rajasthan Summit: PM Modi highlights India's growth, opportunities

Airbus

LIVE: Tata Group-owned Air India orders additional 100 Airbus jets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 4:29 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon