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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Choice Group secures new orders worth Rs 55 cr

Choice Group secures new orders worth Rs 55 cr

Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Choice International announced that its subsidiaries, Choice Consultancy Services (CCSPL), Choice Capital Advisors (CCAPL) and Ayoleeza Consultants (ACPL), have secured significant development projects across various states in the country.

These projects are in the areas of Development of Government School Infrastructure, Agriculture, Media Monitoring services, Project Supervision service, Highway Infrastructure, Municipal Services, IT Surveillance and E-Governance Services, Technical Auditing services, PMU Financial Services, GST Reform Impact Services for the Textile Sector, Industrial and Green Growth initiatives, with an aggregate value of approximately Rs 55 crore (inclusive of GST).

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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