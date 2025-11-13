Choksi Asia standalone net profit rises 107.69% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 57.84% to Rs 13.29 croreNet profit of Choksi Asia rose 107.69% to Rs 1.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 57.84% to Rs 13.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales13.298.42 58 OPM %12.0411.40 -PBDT1.751.07 64 PBT1.671.03 62 NP1.350.65 108
