S I Capital & Financial Services standalone net profit rises 120.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 51.67% to Rs 0.91 croreNet profit of S I Capital & Financial Services rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 51.67% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.910.60 52 OPM %32.9740.00 -PBDT0.120.07 71 PBT0.110.05 120 NP0.110.05 120
