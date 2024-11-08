Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Political parties intensify campaigns ahead of Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls

Political parties intensify campaigns ahead of Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 4:33 PM IST
With assembly elections approaching, political parties have ramped up their campaigns in Maharashtra and Jharkhand, staging rallies and roadshows across both states to attract voters. In Maharashtra, voters will head to the polls on the 20th of this month to elect representatives for all 288 constituencies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, representing the BJP, addressed a large gathering in Dhule today, focusing on Maharashtra's recent developmental strides. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also contributed to the BJPs campaign with an address at Shirala, Maharashtra, while leaders from opposition parties conducted rallies in support of their candidates. NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar campaigned for Maha Vikas Aghadi candidates in Wardha, with NCP leaders Supriya Sule and Jayant Patil canvassing in Pune and Chiplun, respectively.

 

In Jharkhand, where the assembly election will be held in two phaseson the 13th and 20th of this monthCongress leader Rahul Gandhi held a rally in Simdega. BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, overseeing Jharkhands election strategy, addressed a gathering in Manoharpur.

Campaigning has also intensified for by-elections to 48 assembly Constituencies in different states and for Kerala's Wayanad Parliamentary seat and Maharashtra Nanded Lok Sabha seat.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Ola Electric, OLA

LIVE: Ola Electric's Q2 net loss narrows on higher sales, lower input costs

BS BFSI 2024

BFSI Summit LIVE: Infra is going to be key driver of economy for next few years, says KV Kamath

BS BFSI Summit: GIFT City

BS BFSI Summit: Why go to Mauritius, come to GIFT City, say fund managers

tata motors

Tata Motors Q2 results: Net profit declines 9.9% to Rs 3,450 crore

Economist panel

Looking at food inflation but also following Fed: Economists BS BFSI Summit

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 4:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon