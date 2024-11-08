Duroply Industries standalone net profit declines 23.08% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.03% to Rs 90.81 croreNet profit of Duroply Industries declined 23.08% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.03% to Rs 90.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 83.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales90.8183.29 9 OPM %4.234.15 -PBDT2.301.88 22 PBT1.150.99 16 NP0.500.65 -23
