ABB India standalone net profit rises 87.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of ABB India rose 87.55% to Rs 459.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 244.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.87% to Rs 3063.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2395.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.3063.722395.9418.4511.91648.51355.33617.09327.85459.29244.89