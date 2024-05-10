ABB India standalone net profit rises 87.55% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.87% to Rs 3063.72 croreNet profit of ABB India rose 87.55% to Rs 459.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 244.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.87% to Rs 3063.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2395.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3063.722395.94 28 OPM %18.4511.91 -PBDT648.51355.33 83 PBT617.09327.85 88 NP459.29244.89 88
