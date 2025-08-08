Cholamandalam Financial Holdings standalone net profit rises 51.80% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 41.47% to Rs 3.65 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings rose 51.80% to Rs 2.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 41.47% to Rs 3.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.652.58 41 OPM %77.8172.48 -PBDT2.841.87 52 PBT2.831.86 52 NP2.111.39 52
