Friday, August 08, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

PG Electroplast Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd and Coforge Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 August 2025.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd, Cigniti Technologies Ltd and Coforge Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 August 2025.

PG Electroplast Ltd lost 14.99% to Rs 625.6 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.51 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd tumbled 8.12% to Rs 542.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 14.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Varroc Engineering Ltd crashed 6.27% to Rs 519.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 27549 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9472 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

The government will have to tweak the demand for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act and may retain the demand for PM Kisan to not allow fiscal slippage, farmers, agriculture, crops, rural

PM-KISAN: ₹15,127.88 cr disbursed to beneficiaries in Karnataka since FY20

stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 560 pts, Nifty below 24,450; SMIDs slip; Kalyan Jewellers tankss 8%

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, SEBI Chairman

Sebi chief urges redefining independent directors' role for accountability

merger, merge, departments

DRA inks pact with Philippines' Balajadia Family office to invest $100 mn

facebook, meta, social media, phone use

Gen Z prefers emotionally resonant, interactive news: Google-Kantar

Cigniti Technologies Ltd corrected 6.12% to Rs 1507.75. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5754 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4366 shares in the past one month.

Coforge Ltd fell 5.68% to Rs 1608. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 85740 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty below 24,450; auto shares under pressure

Nifty below 24,450; auto shares under pressure

Venky's (India) slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 79% YoY

Venky's (India) slides after Q1 PAT tumbles 79% YoY

Best Agrolife Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Best Agrolife Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Kalpataru Projects International Ltd counter

India Shelter Finance surges after Q1 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 119 cr

India Shelter Finance surges after Q1 PAT jumps 43% YoY to Rs 119 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon