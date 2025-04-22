Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

IndusInd Bank Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd and Just Dial Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2025.

IndusInd Bank Ltd, Fusion Finance Ltd, Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd and Just Dial Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 April 2025.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company Ltd tumbled 5.38% to Rs 1569.9 at 14:47 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 95401 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54148 shares in the past one month.

 

IndusInd Bank Ltd crashed 5.05% to Rs 786.25. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.16 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fusion Finance Ltd lost 4.68% to Rs 157.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 73066 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68280 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

bureaucrats, government officers, IAS, Administrative Service, UPSC, IPS, IFS, civil servants, bureaucracy

Shakti Dubey tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2024; 1,132 posts to be filled

Vadilal

This smallcap stock zooms 105% from March low. Do you own?

Stock Market, Market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 200 pts to 79,600; small, midcap gain; realty, PSB higher

US President Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth

Will President Trump replace Defence Secretary Hegseth over Signal leak?

Pope Francis

Cardinals set Pope Francis' funeral for Apr 26, public viewing from Apr 23

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd plummeted 4.37% to Rs 1107.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 28797 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19439 shares in the past one month.

Just Dial Ltd shed 4.18% to Rs 985.7. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 54856 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50178 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

NACL Industries jumps 111% in fifteen days

NACL Industries jumps 111% in fifteen days

Indo Amines edges higher after launching new product aliphatic amines category

Indo Amines edges higher after launching new product aliphatic amines category

Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Parshva Enterprises Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Asahi India Glass Ltd counter

Benchmarks trade with limited gains; consumer durable shares jump

Benchmarks trade with limited gains; consumer durable shares jump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEHCLTech Q4 Results 2025 TodayNestle Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025TS Inter ResultLSG vs DC Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon