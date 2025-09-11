Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company standalone net profit declines 19.93% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.31% to Rs 1520.76 croreNet profit of Cholamandalam MS General Insurance Company declined 19.93% to Rs 107.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 133.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.31% to Rs 1520.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1318.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1520.761318.83 15 OPM %9.4113.43 -PBDT144.77178.96 -19 PBT144.77178.96 -19 NP107.10133.76 -20
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content