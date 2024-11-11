Chowgule Steamships standalone net profit declines 59.26% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.15% to Rs 0.94 croreNet profit of Chowgule Steamships declined 59.26% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.81 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.15% to Rs 0.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.941.07 -12 OPM %15.9637.38 -PBDT0.760.98 -22 PBT0.670.87 -23 NP0.330.81 -59
