Concord Biotech consolidated net profit rises 18.17% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.23% to Rs 310.18 croreNet profit of Concord Biotech rose 18.17% to Rs 95.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.23% to Rs 310.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 262.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales310.18262.35 18 OPM %43.1144.11 -PBDT143.65123.00 17 PBT130.34109.70 19 NP95.7481.02 18
