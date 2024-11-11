Harsha Engineers International consolidated net profit rises 42.03% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 3.86% to Rs 352.58 croreNet profit of Harsha Engineers International rose 42.03% to Rs 28.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 3.86% to Rs 352.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 339.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales352.58339.49 4 OPM %11.8710.38 -PBDT51.3039.41 30 PBT40.9129.65 38 NP28.9620.39 42
