Sales decline 50.11% to Rs 39.06 croreNet Loss of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 50.11% to Rs 39.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 78.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales39.0678.29 -50 OPM %12.1910.49 -PBDT2.022.07 -2 PBT0.080 0 NP-0.23-0.06 -283
