Net Loss of CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 50.11% to Rs 39.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 78.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.39.0678.2912.1910.492.022.070.080-0.23-0.06