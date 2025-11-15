Gujarat Raffia Industries standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 377.33% to Rs 26.11 croreNet profit of Gujarat Raffia Industries rose 171.43% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 377.33% to Rs 26.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales26.115.47 377 OPM %2.729.14 -PBDT0.670.16 319 PBT0.260.08 225 NP0.190.07 171
