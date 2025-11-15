Simplex Castings standalone net profit rises 53.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 88.60% to Rs 55.41 croreNet profit of Simplex Castings rose 53.30% to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.64 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 88.60% to Rs 55.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales55.4129.38 89 OPM %17.4226.86 -PBDT8.405.79 45 PBT7.464.87 53 NP5.583.64 53
