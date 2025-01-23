Business Standard

Jagsonpal Pharma shares jump 10% after stellar Q3 results; know more

Jagsonpal Pharma shares jump 10% after stellar Q3 results; know more

Gurugram-based Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals share price gained 10.3 per cent at Rs 252 a piece on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade

SI Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

Gurugram-based Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals share price gained 10.3 per cent at Rs 252 a piece on the BSE in Thursday’s intraday trade. This came after Jagsonpal Pharma reported strong financial performance for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2024. 
 
The company’s revenue for Q3FY25 stood at Rs 74 crore, a robust growth of 57 per cent compared to Rs 47.2 crore in Q3FY24. Operating Ebitda surged to Rs 17.1 crore from Rs 6 crore in the same quarter last year, with the Ebitda margin expanding by 1,030 basis points to 23.1 per cent. The company’s business profit after tax (PAT) saw a nearly threefold increase, reaching Rs 11.5 crore from Rs 4 crore in Q3FY24.
 
 
For the nine-month period (9MFY24), revenue grew by 27 per cent to Rs 210.2 crore compared to Rs 165.2 crore in 9MFY24. Operating Ebitda increased by 53 per cent to Rs 48.2 crore, with the Ebitda margin improving by 390 basis points to 22.9 per cent. Business PAT rose by 67 per cent to Rs 31.6 crore from Rs 18.9 crore during the same period last year. 
 
On the equities front, Jagsonpal Pharma share price has outperformed the market, rising 70 per cent in the last six months, while gaining 61 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the BSE Sensex has slipped 4.8 per cent in the last six months, while rising 8.8 per cent in the last one year. 
 
Jagsonpal Pharma has a total market capitalisation of Rs 1,565.55 crore.  Its shares are listed at a price to earnings multiple of 24.95 and at an earning per share of 9.15.

At 12:07 PM, the stock price of the company surged by 3.72 per cent at Rs 236.85 a piece on the BSE. By comparison, the BSE’s Sensex was up 0.22 per cent to
76,574.01 level.
 
Founded in 1978, Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Limited is committed to delivering essential medicines while ensuring affordability, with a strong emphasis on addressing women-specific healthcare needs.  The company has strategically focused on Gynaecology and Orthopaedics as its core segments, establishing a significant presence in key therapeutic sub-segments within these areas. 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 23 2025 | 12:12 PM IST

