Cigniti Technologies consolidated net profit rises 169.53% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 16.38% to Rs 530.28 croreNet profit of Cigniti Technologies rose 169.53% to Rs 73.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 27.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.38% to Rs 530.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 455.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 20.88% to Rs 200.17 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 165.59 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.98% to Rs 2014.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1815.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales530.28455.64 16 2014.341815.01 11 OPM %16.876.56 -14.3512.22 - PBDT105.3845.02 134 336.27250.71 34 PBT97.1637.23 161 302.09220.38 37 NP73.1527.14 170 200.17165.59 21
