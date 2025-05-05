Monday, May 05, 2025 | 05:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Narendra Properties reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Narendra Properties reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 05 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Sales rise 5.46% to Rs 3.67 crore

Net profit of Narendra Properties reported to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.46% to Rs 3.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 59.11% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 60.49% to Rs 7.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.63 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales3.673.48 5 7.3618.63 -60 OPM %4.36-90.23 --5.4311.59 - PBDT0.67-2.77 LP 1.263.02 -58 PBT0.66-2.78 LP 1.233.00 -59 NP0.35-3.53 LP 0.922.25 -59

First Published: May 05 2025 | 5:23 PM IST

