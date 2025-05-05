Epigral consolidated net profit rises 12.45% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.63% to Rs 627.63 croreNet profit of Epigral rose 12.45% to Rs 86.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 77.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 19.63% to Rs 627.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 524.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 82.62% to Rs 357.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 195.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 32.19% to Rs 2550.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1929.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales627.63524.63 20 2550.131929.19 32 OPM %27.6229.62 -27.8724.94 - PBDT165.28143.83 15 673.65414.31 63 PBT131.33113.45 16 541.09290.75 86 NP86.8977.27 12 357.69195.87 83
