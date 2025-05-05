Bajaj Consumer Care consolidated net profit declines 12.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5.34% to Rs 246.73 croreNet profit of Bajaj Consumer Care declined 12.93% to Rs 30.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 35.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.34% to Rs 246.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 234.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 19.41% to Rs 125.26 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.88% to Rs 949.75 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 967.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales246.73234.23 5 949.75967.98 -2 OPM %12.9414.82 -13.4216.04 - PBDT40.3946.17 -13 162.92198.95 -18 PBT37.6743.56 -14 152.76189.04 -19 NP30.9835.58 -13 125.26155.43 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content