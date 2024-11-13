Cineline India consolidated net profit declines 81.91% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 12.46% to Rs 55.84 croreNet profit of Cineline India declined 81.91% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 12.46% to Rs 55.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 63.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales55.8463.79 -12 OPM %23.9630.62 -PBDT6.4413.13 -51 PBT0.938.24 -89 NP0.915.03 -82
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content