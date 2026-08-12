Cineline India opens 3-screen Movie Max multiplex in Gurugram
Cineline India announced the opening of its latest cinema under the brand MovieMax Multiplex at Metro World Mall, Sector 56, Gurugram, Haryana. The launch marks MovieMax' s second property in Gurugram and fifth cinema in the Delhi NCR region. The three-screen multiplex is spread across 16,000 sq.ft. area.
With this addition, Movie Max now operates 88 screens across 23 properties in 15 cities throughout India.
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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:51 PM IST