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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cineline India opens 3-screen Movie Max multiplex in Gurugram

Cineline India opens 3-screen Movie Max multiplex in Gurugram

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 1:52 PM IST
Cineline India announced the opening of its latest cinema under the brand MovieMax Multiplex at Metro World Mall, Sector 56, Gurugram, Haryana. The launch marks MovieMax' s second property in Gurugram and fifth cinema in the Delhi NCR region. The three-screen multiplex is spread across 16,000 sq.ft. area.

With this addition, Movie Max now operates 88 screens across 23 properties in 15 cities throughout India.

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:51 PM IST