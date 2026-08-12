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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / SJVN Ltd drops for fifth straight session

SJVN Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 1:51 PM IST

SJVN Ltd is quoting at Rs 67.19, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock is up for a third straight session today in last one year as compared to a 1.31% down 0.73%. in NIFTY and a 11.19% up 62.52% in the Nifty Energy index.

SJVN Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 67.19, down 0.07% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 24295.95. The Sensex is at 77600.27, down 0.71%.SJVN Ltd has eased around 4.79% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which SJVN Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.51% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38707.75, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6.71 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.8 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The PE of the stock is 26.51 based on TTM earnings ending June 26.

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 1:51 PM IST