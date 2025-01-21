Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Cipla's Goa-based facility gets one form 483 observation from US FDA

Cipla's Goa-based facility gets one form 483 observation from US FDA

Image

Last Updated : Jan 21 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Cipla said that the United States Food and Drugs Administration (US FDA) has issued one observation in Form 483 to the manufacturing facility of its wholly-owned subsidiary Medispray Laboratories.

In a regulatory filing, the pharmaceutical major informed that the US FDA had conducted an inspection at the manufacturing facility of Medispray Laboratories (Medispray) located in Kundaim, Goa, from 14th to 20th of January 2025.

On conclusion of the inspection, Medispray received one observation in Form 483.

"The company will work closely with the USFDA and remains committed to address these observations comprehensively within stipulated time," Cipla said in a statement.

 

Cipla is a global pharmaceutical company focused on agile and sustainable growth, complex generics, and deepening portfolio in our home markets of India, South Africa, North America, and key regulated and emerging markets.

The scrip lost 0.52% to end at Rs 1438.35 on the BSE today.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 21 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

