Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions standalone net profit rises 222.53% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 237.51% to Rs 1457.71 croreNet profit of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions rose 222.53% to Rs 239.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 74.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 237.51% to Rs 1457.71 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 431.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1457.71431.90 238 OPM %22.4223.91 -PBDT331.00109.93 201 PBT318.76101.07 215 NP239.0374.11 223
