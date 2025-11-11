Tuesday, November 11, 2025 | 12:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ramgopal Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

Sales decline 24.56% to Rs 0.43 crore

Net Loss of Ramgopal Polytex reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 24.56% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.430.57 -25 OPM %-69.77-49.12 -PBDT-0.09-0.09 0 PBT-0.09-0.09 0 NP-0.09-0.09 0

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

