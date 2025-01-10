Business Standard

CliniOps Inc. announces strategic partnership with Indegene

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
CliniOps, Inc., a leading provider of advanced Digital Clinical Trial solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Indegene, to drive innovative digital transformation in clinical trial processes and achieve better patient outcomes. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing the efficiency and effectiveness of clinical trial operations globally.

With a client base that includes the world's top 20 pharma companies, Indegene brings a strong track record of modernizing the industry with its deep domain expertise and life sciences-contextualized technology, spanning the entire product lifecycle from development to commercialization. Indegene's aim to expand its footprint in the clinical trial domain complements CliniOps' cutting-edge technologies and capabilities in this space.

 

Together, CliniOps and Indegene aim to deliver a joint vision of accelerating clinical trial conduct by redefining industry standards. As part of this collaboration, Indegene will provide its expertise in patient recruitment and data services, leveraging CliniOps' Unified Platform, that ensures high data quality, brings speed and streamlines data collection, from various data sources.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

