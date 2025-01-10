Business Standard

Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology shares gain

Image

Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 669.45 points or 1.56% at 43661.89 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (up 3.92%), LTIMindtree Ltd (up 3.37%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.46%),Wipro Ltd (up 1.57%),Mphasis Ltd (up 1.57%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Infosys Ltd (up 1.4%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 1.15%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 1.1%), HCL Technologies Ltd (up 0.74%), and Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 0.6%).

On the other hand, Tata Elxsi Ltd (down 7.93%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 4.36%), and KPIT Technologies Ltd (down 4.32%) moved lower.

 

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 984.65 or 1.82% at 53036.35.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 193.07 points or 1.24% at 15391.38.

The Nifty 50 index was down 86.9 points or 0.37% at 23439.6.

The BSE Sensex index was down 168.36 points or 0.22% at 77451.85.

On BSE,699 shares were trading in green, 2346 were trading in red and 107 were unchanged.

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

