CMS Info Systems rises after Q4 PAT jumps 14% YoY to Rs 91 cr

CMS Info Systems added 3.05% to Rs 422 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 14.38% to Rs 91.42 crore on 25.05% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 627.08 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

Total expenses increased 29.38% to Rs 515.38 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 398.34 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 87.77 (up 32.36%YoY), finance cost was at Rs 4.01 crore (down 27.76%), during the period under review.

Adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 168.6 crore during the quarter, registering a growth of 16.2% year on year.

On segmental front, cash logistics business revenue stood at Rs 388.2 crore in Q4 FY24, up 11%YoY growth. While revenue from managed services & technology solutions business jumped 56% YoY to Rs 264.7 crore in Q4 FY24.

On full year basis, the company's net profit jumped 16.8% to Rs 347.14 crore on 18.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,264.68 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Rajiv Kaul, executive vice chairman, whole time director and CEO, CMS Info Systems, said, This is our eight consecutive quarter with 20%+ YoY earnings growth. Our managed services & technology solutions business segment now contributes 39% of our overall revenues. We are seeing strong growth in our retail, AIoT remote monitoring solution and managed services segments. We are reasonably confident of meeting the upper end of our FY25 revenue guidance of Rs 2500- 2700 crore.

Meanwhile, the board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 3.25 per equity share for the financial year ended 31 March 2024.

CMS is a cash management and managed services provider. The cash management segment includes ATM cash management, retail cash management and cash in transit. The managed services include banking automation, brown label ATM, managed services, software solutions and remote monitoring.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Profit before tax jumped 14.01% to Rs 122.85 crore in Q4 FY24 as compared with Rs 107.75 crore in Q4 FY23.