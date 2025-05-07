Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Coal India consolidated net profit rises 12.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Coal India consolidated net profit rises 12.04% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 0.31% to Rs 34156.35 crore

Net profit of Coal India rose 12.04% to Rs 9604.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8572.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.31% to Rs 34156.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 34263.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 5.47% to Rs 35358.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 37402.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.58% to Rs 126956.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 130325.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales34156.3534263.89 0 126956.76130325.65 -3 OPM %34.5233.23 -37.0736.81 - PBDT15654.9613473.91 16 56111.6855548.03 1 PBT12873.1911581.57 11 46966.1948812.61 -4 NP9604.028572.14 12 35358.1637402.29 -5

First Published: May 07 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

