Kamdhenu standalone net profit rises 2.03% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 12.37% to Rs 197.82 croreNet profit of Kamdhenu rose 2.03% to Rs 17.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.37% to Rs 197.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 176.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 21.42% to Rs 60.87 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.14% to Rs 747.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 724.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales197.82176.04 12 747.49724.71 3 OPM %11.968.97 -10.098.14 - PBDT23.8223.48 1 85.6771.96 19 PBT22.4822.20 1 80.4066.92 20 NP17.0916.75 2 60.8750.13 21
