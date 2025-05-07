Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 06:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 8.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 8.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 0.55% to Rs 2830.14 crore

Net profit of Dabur India declined 8.41% to Rs 320.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 349.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 2830.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2814.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 1767.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1842.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 12563.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12404.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2830.142814.64 1 12563.0912404.01 1 OPM %15.0816.57 -18.4419.35 - PBDT528.78560.02 -6 2703.492757.95 -2 PBT411.91452.66 -9 2257.892358.74 -4 NP320.13349.53 -8 1767.631842.68 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Blue Star consolidated net profit rises 20.62% in the March 2025 quarter

Om Infra wins water supply infra project of Rs 129 cr in Uttar Pradesh

Om Infra wins water supply infra project of Rs 129 cr in Uttar Pradesh

Jindal Drilling receives notification of award from ONGC

Jindal Drilling receives notification of award from ONGC

Navin Fluorine International enters into strategic agreement with Chemours Company

Navin Fluorine International enters into strategic agreement with Chemours Company

Tata Elxsi partners with European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians

Tata Elxsi partners with European College of Sport and Exercise Physicians

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon