Dabur India consolidated net profit declines 8.41% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.55% to Rs 2830.14 croreNet profit of Dabur India declined 8.41% to Rs 320.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 349.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.55% to Rs 2830.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2814.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit declined 4.07% to Rs 1767.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1842.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.28% to Rs 12563.09 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 12404.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2830.142814.64 1 12563.0912404.01 1 OPM %15.0816.57 -18.4419.35 - PBDT528.78560.02 -6 2703.492757.95 -2 PBT411.91452.66 -9 2257.892358.74 -4 NP320.13349.53 -8 1767.631842.68 -4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content