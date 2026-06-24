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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Coal India Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 443.9, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 13.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% slide in NIFTY and a 11.87% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Coal India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 443.9, down 0.1% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.93% on the day, quoting at 24046.8. The Sensex is at 77061.45, up 1.13%.Coal India Ltd has eased around 3.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40268.7, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.23 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 211.59 lakh shares in last one month.

 

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 444.65, down 0.1% on the day. Coal India Ltd jumped 13.31% in last one year as compared to a 4.75% slide in NIFTY and a 11.87% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 14.5 based on TTM earnings ending March 26.

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First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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